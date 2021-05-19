Asher Rosner will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 22, at Solon Chabad. Asher is the son of Matthew and Shawna Rosner of Solon, and the brother of Jared, Eli and Jesse. He is the grandson of Dick and Bobby Rosner of Beachwood, and Brad and Renee Lemberg of Cincinnati. Asher attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad religious school. He enjoys playing lacrosse and basketball, and is an avid sports fan. Asher also plays the trumpet. For his mitzvah project, Asher will be volunteering this summer with the Playground Buddies program of Friendship Circle of Cleveland and raising money for the organization.