Ava Elizabeth Watts will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 24, at Beth Israel-The West Temple. Ava is the daughter of Becky and Jon Watts of Lakewood, and the sister of Alex and Charlotte. She is the granddaughter of Amy Watts of Mayfield Heights, and Tom and Susan Wagner of Lakewood. Ava attends Harding Middle School. She enjoys reading, tap dance, baking, singing and playing with her dog, Greta. Ava’s mitzvah project is focused on the Jewish value of Tza’ar Ba’alei Chayim (kindness to animals). She has done a number of projects in support of this mitzvah, including animal conservation learning at the Cleveland Zoo, hosting a bake sale to raise funds in support of CITY Dogs Cleveland, and making blankets for Moose’s Mission, a non-profit organization that helps to provide comfort both physically and emotionally to dogs and cats in shelters and rescue animals.
To watch a livestream of Ava’s bat mitzvah, visit bit.ly/3nSCwwL.