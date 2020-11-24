Ava Isabella Gross will become a bat mitzvah Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Ava is the daughter of Sheri and David Gross of Solon, and the sister of Alexis and Aidan. She is the granddaughter of Deanne and Jack Levy, and Arlene and Bob Gross. Ava attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys ukulele, singing, baking and participating in Testimony Theater. For her Mitzvah Project, she is raising money for The Blue Card in support of Holocaust survivors, and volunteering virtually by sending cards and video greetings.