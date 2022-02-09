Ava Kline will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Park Synagogue. Ava is the daughter of Riddianne and Andrew Kline of Pepper Pike and the sister of Jackson. She is the granddaughter of Terri and Stuart Kline, Sandra Edwards and of blessed memory, Larry Quattlebaum. Ava attends Hathaway Brown School. She enjoys singing, guitar, volleyball, snow skiing and learning foreign languages. For Ava’s mitzvah project, she is fundraising for Equality Now, an international women’s rights organization working to ensure women and men are treated equally with the goal of raising $5,000.