Avery Feuerman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, March 4, at Park Synagogue. Avery is the daughter of Alan and Jamie Feuerman of Beachwood, and the sister of Cameron and Jake. She is the granddaughter of Donna and Norman Shafran, and Julie and Thomas Feuerman, and great-granddaughter of Sue Himmel and Vivian Shafran. Avery attends Beachwood Middle School and Park Synagogue’s Wolf Religious School. She enjoys figure skating, cross-country, gardening, cooking and painting. For her mitzvah project, Avery is collecting and donating supplies that are needed to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
