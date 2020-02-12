Avery Manuel Goldman will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 15, at Temple Emanu El. Avery is the son of William and Tracy Goldman of Orange and the brother of Amanda Goldman. He is the grandson of Lawrence and Helen Goldman of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Stephen and Sharyl Bloom of Beachwood. Avery attends Brady Middle School and Temple Emanu El Religious School. He enjoys playing travel baseball and guitar. Avery is also on the basketball team at Brady Middle School. For his mitzvah project, Avery is fundraising to collect gently used sports gear to donate to organizations in need of equipment.
