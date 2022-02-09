Avery Milota will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 12 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Avery is the daughter of Lauren and Daniel Milota. She is a sixth grader at Gross Schechter Day School. Avery has been a member of Girl Scouts since kindergarten and played on the Gross Schechter Day School soccer team this past season. She enjoys arts and crafts, reading, baking, attending NCSY events, playing softball for SEYSBA, her many pets and so much more. Avery is very thankful for everyone who has helped in her journey to become a bat mitzvah, especially Rabbi Scott Roland, Stephanie Schleifer, the staff at Gross Schechter Day School, as well as the team at Believe in Dreams.