Aviel Sarah Drozhinskiy will become a bat mitzvah Sunday afternoon, April 24, at Solon Chabad. Aviel is the daughter of Olga Polner and Michael Drozhinskiy of Solon, and the sister of Alina Gorbach and Ranit Drozhinskiy. She is the granddaughter of Betya Miropolskaya and Albert Polner of South Euclid. Aviel attends Orchard Middle School and Solon Chabad’s Hebrew school. She enjoys piano and reading, and is a NCSY junior member. For her mitzvah project, Aviel is lighting Shabbat candles, saying shema everyday and volunteering at Solon Chabad.
