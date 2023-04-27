Ayden Cohen will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, April 29, at Temple Emanu El. Ayden is the son of Erin and Rabbi Matt Cohen of Solon. He is the grandson of Karen and Michael Weinberger of Akron, Kenny Cohen and Leslie Koblentz of Pepper Pike, Elaine Ezuent of Cleveland Heights, and Yael Cohen, of blessed memory. Ayden attends Solon Middle School. For his mitzvah project, Ayden is collecting clothing and hygiene products for Walls of Love (wallsoflove.org) and making motivational cards for patients at New Directions rehab in Pepper Pike.