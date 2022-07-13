Ackerman

Ben Ackerman became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, July 9, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Ben is the son of Michael and Beckie Ackerman of Brecksville and the brother of Josh. He is the grandson of Don and Betsy Ackerman of Wooster, and George, of blessed memory, and Diane Tolley of Brunswick. Ben attends Brecksville-Broadview Heights Middle School. He enjoys swimming and robotics.

