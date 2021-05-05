Benjamin Casey Goldner became a bar mitzvah on Saturday, May 1, at Park Synagogue. Benjamin is the son of Kathy and Josh Goldner of Moreland Hills and the brother of Maddie. Benjamin is the grandson of Elise and Allan Goldner, andYoung and James Cho. Benjamin attends Hawken School. He enjoys cooking, golf, baseball and being an avid NFL and Cleveland Browns fan. For his mitzvah project, Benjamin and his cousin, Allie, purchased challahs to distribute to friends and family for Shabbat the weekend of their b’nei mitzvah.They both sent the proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House to support the needs of families with ailing children.
