Benjamin Langer will become a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Oct.9, at Park Synagogue. Benjamin is the son of Jillian and Jeffrey Langer of Solon and the brother of Andrew. He is the grandson of Rochelle and Richard Kaplow, and Rita and Bruce Langer. His great-grandparents, of blessed memory, are Sara and Sam Rapoport, Gertrude and Dr. Ben Kaplow, Esther and Joseph Hersh, and Lilian and Jack Langer. Benjamin attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys playing baseball, collecting sports cards and drawing. For his mitzvah project, Benjamin is collecting new or gently used sports equipment for local children in need.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
What's is your favorite part about the fall?
You voted: