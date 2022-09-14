Benjamin Shapiro will become a bar mitzvah Sept. 17 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. Benjamin is the son of Jessi and Marc Shapiro and the brother of Ethan. He is the grandson of Yona and Edwin Fuhrer, and Susan and Bob Shapiro. He is the nephew of Sharon and David Galin and Debbi and Jason Hines. Benjamin attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baking and cooking and sports, especially baseball. For his mitzvah project, Benjamin is supporting Adoption Network Cleveland.
