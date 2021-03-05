Bethany Danielle Weisberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, March 6, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Bethany is the daughter of Ilana and Matthew Weisberg of Solon and the sister of Hailey Weisberg. She is the granddaughter of Pauline Horn, Myta and Barry Weisberg, and the late Marvin Horn. Bethany attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys cheerleading, dance and makeup.
