Braden Cole Greene will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 13 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. Braden is the son of Lauren and Brian Greene of Chagrin Falls, and the brother of Jori and Emerson. He is the grandson of Cheryl Siegel and Jerry Greene, and of blessed memory, Richard Siegel and Ferne Greene. Braden attends Kenston Middle School. He enjoys playing soccer, hanging out with friends, and spending time with his family including his dogs. For his mitzvah project, Braden is earning money to purchase school supplies for The CLE Kindness Collection, who donates the items to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland.
