Bram Stern became a bar mitzvah on Saturday, April 9, at Park Synagogue. Bram is the son of Shari and Adam Stern of Moreland Hills and brother of Eva. He is the grandson of Michelle Stern, Lissa and Jan Volk, and of blessed memory, Leonard Stern. Bram attends Hawken Middle School. He enjoys basketball, lacrosse and any/all sports statistics. For his mitzvah project, Bram has created a virtual donation team as part of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to raise money for local kids with food insecurity.
