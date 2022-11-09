Bryce Zegura will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Bryce is the son of Elissa Wuliger and Nathan Zegura of Hunting Valley. He attends Hawken School.
