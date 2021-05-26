Caden Silverstein will become a bar mitzvah Saturday evening, May 29, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Caden is the son of Lindsay Walker of Twinsburg and David Silverstein of Solon, and the brother of Kendall Silverstein. He is the grandson of Riki Levenson of Twinsburg, Ralph and Miriam Silverstein of Farmington Hills, Mich., and the late Donald Kornspan and Charles Levenson. Caden attends Dodge Intermediate School and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple religious school. He enjoys football, singing, acting, dancing and reading. Caden has been performing on stage since he was 5 years old. For his mitzvah project, Caden is raising awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. He brought his love of singing and hosted a virtual “A Night of Songs” on May 14 with several theater friends. During the event, Caden and his friends each sang a song, where Caden shared facts about Alzheimer’s and dementia, and told music-related jokes.