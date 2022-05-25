Campbell Rose Bilsky became a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 21, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Campbell is the daughter of Jeremy and Melissa Bilsky of Moreland Hills and the sister of Laila. She is the granddaughter of Lynn and Fred Rosenberg of Orange, and Marilyn and Jeffrey Bilsky of Pepper Pike, and great-granddaughter of Marvin Bilsky of Beachwood. Campbell attends Brady Middle School. She loves dance, cheer and skiing. Campbell also spends her summers at Beber Camp in Mukwonago, Wisc.
