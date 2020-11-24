Charlie Solganik will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, Nov. 28, at Park Synagogue. Charlie is the daughter of Kathy and Robert Solganik of Solon, and the sister of Andy and Ryan. Charlie is the granddaughter of Susie Kornbluth, Debbie and Murray Jacobson, Judy and Marvin Solganik, and of blessed memory, Dr. Irwin Kornbluth. Charlie attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She likes drama, snow skiing, water skiing, yoga and attending Chippewa Ranch Camp. For her Mitzvah Project, Charlie is partaking in the “Chain of Memory” project and volunteering with the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.