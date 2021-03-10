Chase Lepene will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, March 13, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Chase is the son of Lauren and Ryan Lepene in Orange and brother of Reagan. He is the grandson of Elaine and Emil Glick of Pepper Pike, and Barbara and Alan Lepene of Pepper Pike. Chase attends Brady Middle School. His hobbies include basketball, jazz band and playing video games. Chase loves the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. For his mitzvah project, Chase will be making a donation to a charity of his choosing.
