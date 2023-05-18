Epstein.jpg

Dalia Epstein will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Dalia is the daughter of Jeff and Leah Epstein of Shaker Heights, and the younger sister of Ezra. She is the granddaughter of Richard and Deena Epstein of Orange, Paula and Arthur Minsky of Woodland Park, N.J., and Marc Weissman and Jill Neudorfer of Barre, Vt. Dalia attends Gross Schechter Day School, is a fan of all things theatrical and loves to read. For her mitzvah project, Dalia is sharing her love of reading by collecting books and funds for the Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank.

