Daniel Grosman became a bar mitzvah Friday evening, May 5, at Temple Israel Ner Tamid. Daniel is the son of Leonard Groysman and Zoya Borshchak of Lyndhurst and the brother of Dmitriy Borshchak. He is the grandson of Ruvel Shepteban and Zhanna Chastnaya. Daniel attends Julie Billiart School. He enjoys music, YouTube and videos.
