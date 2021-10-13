David Jacob Martel became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 2, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. David is the son of Lisa and Patrick Martel of Solon, and the brother of Laura, Rebecca, Jeniffer and Melissa. He is the grandson of Barbara Warny of Brookpark, Clement Warny of Marblehead, and Nancy and Avin Salzinger, both of blessed memory. David attends Solon Middle School. He participates in cross-country, track, basketball, theater, and participating in temple activities, including being a Madrich (teacher assistant). David also enjoys singing and playing viola.