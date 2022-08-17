David Kleyner will become a bar mitzvah Aug. 20 at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike. David is the son of Irina and Vadim Kleyner of Gates Mills and the brother of Nicole and Samantha. He is the grandson of Anna Kleyner, Elena Tychkova and Michail Shevzov and of blessed memory, Phil Kleyner. He is the great-grandson of Symon Dragunsky. David attends Gilmour Academy. He enjoys STEM and soccer.
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Which lie do you tell most often?
You voted: