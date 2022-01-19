Devin Katz will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Jan. 22, at Solon Chabad. Devin is the son of Michelle and Clark Miller of Chagrin Falls, and the brother of Jake Katz, Josh Miller and Chase Miller. He is the grandson of the late Anna Michal and the late Zoltan Michal. Devin attends Kenston Middle School. He enjoys basketball, swimming and spending time with family and friends. For his mitzvah project, Devin has chosen to donate stuffed animals and blankets to an animal shelter.
