Devin Shayne Hillman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 28, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Devin is the daughter of Meredith and Jason Hillman of Solon, and the sister of Caitlin and Morgan. She is the granddaughter of Lauren and Alan Koenigsberg of West Bloomfield, Mich., and Barbara Hillman and Allen Rubiner of Hungtington Woods, Mich. Devin attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She enjoys shooting hoops and participates in the Mandel JDS basketball team. She also spends her summers at Camp Tamakwa in Canada.
