Zitelli

Devin Walter Zitelli became a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 22, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Devin is the son of Margi and Matt Zitelli of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Alexa. He is the grandson of Susan and Gary Herwald of Shaker Heights, and Suzanne and Basil Zitelli of Pittsburgh. Devin attends Shaker Heights Middle School and Fairmount Temple’s religious school, where he is a madrich. He enjoys world geography and music. For his mitzvah project, Devin is raising funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

