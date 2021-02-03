Dotan Yitzhak Dana will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Feb. 6 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Dotan is the son of Ianina and Hod Dana and the brother of Adva and Gaal Dana. He is the grandson of Rina and Yitzhak Dana, and the late Graciela and Dani Junowicz. Dotan attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys computer programming, 3D modeling, reading, taekwondo and sketching. For his mitzvah project, Dotan is helping packing Passover packages for the Cleveland Chesed Center.
