Dylan Brett Hershey will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, March 14, at Temple Emanu El. Dylan is the son of Darcy and Aaron Hershey of Solon and the brother of Caleb. He is the grandson of Barbara and James Heller of Beachwood, and Judy and Denny Hershey of Mayfield Heights. Dylan attends Solon Middle School. He is a soccer goalkeeper, and enjoys music and sports trivia. For his mitzvah project, Dylan designed and sold T-shirts and raised money for the students of St. Francis Catholic School, located at East 71st Street and Superior Avenue in Cleveland. Funds raised will help students participate in team sports.