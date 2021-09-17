Dylan Cohen will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, Sept. 18, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Dylan is the son of Stacy and Craig Cohen of Solon and the brother of Kaylie. He is the grandson of Sharon and Les Snider of Beachwood, and Lynda Cohen of Beachwood and the late Buddy Cohen. Dylan attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys soccer, baseball, basketball and cooking. For his mitzvah project, Dylan volunteered this summer as a counselor-in-training at Fairmount Day Camp in Beachwood.
