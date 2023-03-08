Dylan Oakley will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, March 11, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Dylan is the daughter of Adam and Erin Oakley of Orange and the sister of Skyler. She is the granddaughter of Jeffrey and Ellen Weiner of Pepper Pike, Bob and Bonnie Snyder of Shaker Heights, Iris Oakley of Buffalo, N.Y., and Rich Oakley of Buffalo, N.Y. Dylan attends Brady Middle School and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Religious School. She enjoys basketball, softball, cheer and taking sunset selfies. For her mitzvah project, Dylan is working with the Allison Rose Foundation.