Bykov

Elana Bykov will become a bat mitzvah Sunday afternoon, Aug. 8, at Solon Chabad. Elana is the daughter ofYuriy and Marina Bykov of Mayfield Heights, and the sister of Jacob and Abigail. She is the granddaughter of Lena, Mark, Ira and Fred Bykov. Elana attends Gross Schechter Day School. She loves gymnastics. For her mitzvah project, Elana is donating to Mishpacha Odessa Ukraine.

