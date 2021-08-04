Elana Bykov will become a bat mitzvah Sunday afternoon, Aug. 8, at Solon Chabad. Elana is the daughter ofYuriy and Marina Bykov of Mayfield Heights, and the sister of Jacob and Abigail. She is the granddaughter of Lena, Mark, Ira and Fred Bykov. Elana attends Gross Schechter Day School. She loves gymnastics. For her mitzvah project, Elana is donating to Mishpacha Odessa Ukraine.
More LifeCycle announcements
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: