Eleanor Haena Bogard will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 17, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Eleanor is the daughter of Sherry Kim and Scott Bogard of Shaker Heights and the sister of Orly Hae Mie Bogard. Grandparents are Stuart and Sharon Bogard of Boynton Beach, Fla. Eleanor attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys horseback riding, digital animation and taekwando.
