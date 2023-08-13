Eli and Dylan Richardson became bar mitzvah on Saturday morning, Aug. 12, at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. Eli and Dylan are the sons of Jodi and Stan Richardson of Cleveland Heights. They are the grandsons of Sonja Richardson, Linda Bloomfield, Peter Bloomfield and Judi Widgren. Eli is a ninth grader at Hawken School and Dylan is an eighth grader at The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School. Eli performs in the Heights Youth Theater, Academic Challenge, and plays flute and piccolo, as well as ultimate frisbee and soccer. Dylan loves to play hockey and ultimate frisbee. He plays bass guitar in a band called The Untitled Documents. The boys regularly help the elderly in their neighborhood, such as cleaning up the landscaping and moving things. And if their elderly neighbors become overwhelmed, they are there to help. Eli and Dylan are working on a property that is a very large project and will take a long time to complete.
