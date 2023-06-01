Eli Samuel Kestin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, June 3, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Eli is the son of Laura and Greg Kestin of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Maya. Eli is the grandson of Bart and Sherry Simon of Pepper Pike, and Brent and Laura Kestin of Northbrook, Ill. Eli attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys football, basketball, traveling and hanging out with friends. For his mitzvah project, Eli is delivering kosher boxed meals to the elderly through the Jewish Family Service Association.
Tags
More LifeCycle announcements
CJN Most Popular
-
Deadly Univ. Hts. collision kills two, hospitalizes another
-
Beachwood outlines plans for $3.8M playground
-
Aleeza Ben Shalom of Netflix's 'Jewish Matchmaking' to hold Cleveland event
-
Quaint Chagrin Falls Village opens doors for visitors
-
When asked about Holocaust deniers, Sen. Cirino said colleges 'should be about accepting even views that are uncomfortable'
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Will you be taking a vacation this summer?
You voted: