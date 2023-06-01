Kestin.png

Eli Samuel Kestin will become a bar mitzvah Saturday afternoon, June 3, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Eli is the son of Laura and Greg Kestin of Shaker Heights, and the brother of Maya. Eli is the grandson of Bart and Sherry Simon of Pepper Pike, and Brent and Laura Kestin of Northbrook, Ill. Eli attends Shaker Heights Middle School. He enjoys football, basketball, traveling and hanging out with friends. For his mitzvah project, Eli is delivering kosher boxed meals to the elderly through the Jewish Family Service Association.

Tags