Eli Tanner Schloss will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, Oct. 22, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Eli is the son of Lisa Berkowitz Schloss and Jeffrey Schloss of Solon, and the brother of Aden. He is the grandson of Sandra and Robert Berkowitz, and Ellen and Fredrick Widen. He is also the great-grandson of Adele Jones. Eli attends Solon Middle School. He enjoys soccer, golf and video games, and playing the baritone. For his mitzvah project, Eli is collecting items for Providence House.
