Eliana Fox Fieldman will become a bat mitzvah Saturday, May 28, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. She is the daughter of Matt and Alyson Fieldman of Beachwood. She is the granddaughter of Bryna and Jay Rappaport of Glen Mills, Pa., Barbara Fieldman of The Villages, Fla., and Steve Fieldman of Orlando, Fla. Eliana is a seventh grader at Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. She swims on the Beachwood Middle School swim team, writes competitively for Power of the Pen and participates in Girl Scouts. Eliana enjoys researching genetics, watching “Grey’s Anatomy” and working out. She spends her summers at Camp Ramah in Canada. For her bat mitzvah project, Eliana volunteered at BigHearted Blooms. She collected and donated over 300 vases to bring others joy.
