Eliana Greenberg became a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Oct. 23, with a joint celebration at Solon Chabad and her family home. Eliana is the daughter of Shoshana and Matt Greenberg of Solon and the sister of Eitan. She is the granddaughter of Sheryl and Jeff Greenberg of Solon, Nancy Greenbaum of New York City, and Richard Kaufman of Monroe Township, N.J., and great-granddaughter of Seymour Kaufman of Monroe Township. Eliana attends Solon High School. She participates in drama and BBG. Eliana is also a babysitter.