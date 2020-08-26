Elizabeth Katz will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Aug. 29, at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. Elizabeth is the daughter of Kerry and Gary Katz of Beachwood and the sister of Sarah. She is the granddaughter of Donna (z”l) and Milton Katz of Beachwood, Judith and William (z”l) Johnson of Hamburg, N.Y., and Rosemary Bevacqua and Richard Sullivan of Hilton Head Island, S.C. Elizabeth attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys playing volleyball and basketball for her school. She is on the basketball cheer team and is also an accomplished equestrian. For her mitzvah project, she volunteered as a junior ambassador with Caring Cubs on services projects to benefit local nonprofits such as In-Step with Horses, The Veterans Administration and The Transplant House.