Elle Firstenberg will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Park Synagogue. Elle is the daughter of Halley and Joshua Firstenberg of Pepper Pike. Elle is the granddaughter of Barbara Firstenberg, Edward “Torchy” Smith and Peggy Smith, and of blessed memory, Steven Firstenberg. Elle attends Ballard Brady Middle School. She likes horseback riding, art and school. In the fall 2020, Elle supported the Greater Cleveland Food Bank by collecting nonperishables and money from the community. In lieu of gifts, Elle has elected to donate proceeds from her bat mitzvah to Polar Bears International.
