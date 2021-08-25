berkowitz

Elliana Berkowitz will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, at her grandparents’ home in Beachwood. Elliana is the daughter of Michael and Stacy Berkowitz of Solon and the sister of Jared. She is the granddaughter of Ruth and Barry Rosenthal, and Richard and Stephanie Berkowitz. Elliana attends Solon Middle School where her favorite subjects are math and STEM. Her hobbies include playing fast-pitch softball.

