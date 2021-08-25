Elliana Berkowitz will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, at her grandparents’ home in Beachwood. Elliana is the daughter of Michael and Stacy Berkowitz of Solon and the sister of Jared. She is the granddaughter of Ruth and Barry Rosenthal, and Richard and Stephanie Berkowitz. Elliana attends Solon Middle School where her favorite subjects are math and STEM. Her hobbies include playing fast-pitch softball.
Community: Trending Stories
Latest poll
Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
The High Holy Days begin at sundown Sept. 6 and COVID-19 variants are wreaking havoc upon area synagogues as they do their best to finalize plans for in-person, hybrid and/or virtual services. Cuyahoga County officials recommended Aug. 4 that masks be worn indoors and outdoors where there are crowds, regardless of vaccination status. Do you plan to attend High Holy Days services in person or virtually?
You voted: