Ellie White will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Park Synagogue. Ellie is the daughter of Heather White and C.J. White of Shaker Heights and the sister of Braden. She is the granddaughter of Maxine and Michael Landers, and Debbie and Charlie White. Ellie attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys horseback riding, lacrosse, art and graphic design. For her mitzvah project, Ellie is raising money to purchase much needed supplies for the Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center.
