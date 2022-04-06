Elliot Isaac Botnick will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, April 9, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Elliot is the son of Abby and Bobby Botnick and the brother of Natalie Botnick. He is the grandson of Debby Botnick, Melanie and Bruce Botnick and Cynthia Ferenchak. Elliot is also the grandson of the late Charles Ferenchak. He attends Shaker Middle School. Elliot enjoys Taekwon-do, viola and video games. For his mitzvah project, Elliot is raising funds for Shaker Schools Foundation – Level the Playing Field Fund.
