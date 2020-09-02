Elyana Chaya Fishel Plotkin will become a bat mitzvah on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah. Elyana is the daughter of Elise Braverman-Plotkin and Rabbi Shalom Plotkin of Beachwood and the sister of Hannah. She is the granddaughter of Fern Braverman and the late Sheldon Braverman, and Robert and June Plotkin. Elyana attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day school. She enjoys playing basketball, theater, biking and spending her summers at Camp Ramah in Canada. After the pandemic, she plans to volunteer at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah’s Toda Academy.