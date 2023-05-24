Emily Bryden Karfeld will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 27, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Emily is the daughter of Amy and Brad Karfeld of Shaker Heights and the sister of Sydney. She is the granddaughter of Marilyn and Dr. Howard Karfeld of Shaker Heights, and Nita and Gary Schuman of Olathe, Kansas. Emily attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys playing sports and is on a travel soccer team and figure skates competitively. She also was on her middle school’s swim team and softball teams this year. Emily plays trumpet in the school’s jazz band. For her mitzvah project, Emily is collecting used sports equipment to donate to a local organization.
