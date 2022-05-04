Emily Langel will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, May 7, at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami. Emily is the daughter of Rabbi Shana Nyer of Pepper Pike and Stephen Langel of Beachwood. She is the granddaughter of Mark and Shellie Nyer of Lyndhurst, Shelley Langel and Jack Berry of Durham, N.C., and Edwin Langel, of blessed memory. Emily attends Brady Middle School. She loves spending her summers at Camp Wise, yoga and hanging out with friends. For her mitzvah project, Emily and some of her friends painted canvases to be donated to Humble Designs Cleveland, an organization that custom designs and fully furnishes homes for families and veterans emerging from homelessness.