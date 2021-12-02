Emma Scarlet Reiss will become a bat mitzvah Saturday evening, Dec. 4, at Solon Chabad. Emma is the daughter of Allie and Brian Reiss of Solon and the sister of Hayden. She is the granddaughter of Joni and Donald Berry of Solon, and Sam and Debbie Reiss of Akron. She is the great-granddaughter of Ruthetta Topolosky of Columbus. Emma attends Solon Middle School and religious school at Solon Chabad. For her mitzvah project, Emma is supporting Providence House.
