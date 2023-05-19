emmett wuliger

Emmett Solomon Wuliger will become a bar mitzvah Shabbat morning, May 20 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emmett is the son of Allison and Jason Wuliger, brother of Naomi and George Wuliger, grandson of Sandy and Tim Wuliger and Rosalie and Morley Schwebel and great-grandson of Donald Fleishaker. Emmett lives in Hunting Valley and attends University School. He enjoys soccer, football and animals. For his mitzvah project, he made dog biscuits and donated them to Rescue Village.
