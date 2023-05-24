Emmett Solomon Wuliger became a bar mitzvah Shabbat morning, May 20 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emmett is the son of Allison and Jason and the brother of Naomi and George. He is the grandson of Sandy and Tim Wuliger and Rosalie and Morley Schwebel and the great-grandson of Donald Fleishaker. Emmett lives in Hunting Valley and attends University School. He enjoys soccer, football and animals. For his mitzvah project, he made dog biscuits and donated them to Rescue Village.
